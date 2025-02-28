Foligno didn't participate in Friday's practice session due to a back injury, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Foligno left Thursday's game against the Golden Knights due to an unspecified injury, and it's now been revealed that he's dealing with a back issue. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Saturday's game against the Ducks, but his absence from Friday's practice was discouraging.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Departs Thursday's game•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Two helpers in Saturday's loss•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Adds helper Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Two-point effort against Oilers•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Nets two goals in win•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Nets goal Monday•