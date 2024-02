Foligno scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Wild.

The Blackhawks have scored just three times over their last five games, and Foligno has two of those goals. The winger is up to 10 tallies, 19 points, 92 shots on net, 95 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 44 appearances. While he continues to see top-six usage, Chicago's awful offense makes any of the team's forwards risky options in fantasy.