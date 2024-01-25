Foligno scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.

Foligno cut Seattle's lead to 4-2 in the opening minute of the third period, directing a Philipp Kurashev feed past Joey Daccord on the power play. The goal is Foligno's first in two games since returning from a seven-game IR stint due to a broken finger. The 36-year-old forward now has nine goals and 18 points through 41 games this season while skating on Chicago's top line and averaging 2:20 minutes on the man advantage.