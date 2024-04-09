Foligno (personal reasons) will miss Wednesday's contest at St. Louis, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Foligno has played 70 games for the Blackhawks this season, recording 17 goals and 20 assists to go along with 135 shots on goal. The 36-year-old veteran will look to be the leader of the team next year as the Blackhawks try and take the next step. He will be in his nineteenth season next year and his second season with the Blackhawks.