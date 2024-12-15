Foligno (illness) won't be available Sunday against the Islanders, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Foligno will miss Sunday's contest after logging assists in back-to-back games. The veteran forward has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) through 30 games this season. Joey Anderson will enter the lineup in Foligno's absence.
