Foligno scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Foligno missed 19 games due to a hand injury before stepping back into the lineup Sunday. He logged 13:02 of ice time in this loss, and he'll likely be set for bottom-six minutes on the wing even with the Blackhawks thin at center until Connor Bedard (upper body) and Frank Nazar (upper body) come back. Foligno can add some grit for fantasy managers, but he's risky to count on for offense. He's at one goal, six assists, 19 shots on net, 43 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 16 appearances this season.