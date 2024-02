Foligno logged a power-play assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Foligno has two goals and an assist over his last three games, factoring on half of the Blackhawks' goals in that span. The 36-year-old winger is seeing big minutes as the team battles injuries and a lack of offense. Foligno has 21 points, 96 shots on net, 105 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 46 appearances. In deep fantasy formats, he may have some appeal for his rough play.