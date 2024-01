Foligno (finger) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Monday against Vancouver, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Foligno is slated to play on the top line and work on the first power-play unit following a seven-game absence. He has generated eight goals, 17 points, 74 shots on net and 84 hits in 39 outings this campaign. With Ryan Donato (illness) also good to go, Lukas Reichel and Cole Guttman are expected to be healthy scratches for Monday's contest.