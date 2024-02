Foligno posted an assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Foligno extended his point streak to four games (two goals, two assists) with the secondary helper on Philipp Kurashev's tally. The 36-year-old Foligno remained on the top line with Connor Bedard returning from a broken jaw. Foligno has some fantasy appeal if he can keep that role. He's up to 22 points, 97 shots on net, 109 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 47 outings this season.