Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Rejoins team at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Foligno (personal) was back with the team for Monday's practice, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Foligno missed three games while attending to a personal matter but appears to be ready to play versus the Lightning on Thursday. Prior to his absence, the veteran winger has registered two assists, seven PIM and four shots but was still looking for his first goal of the season.
