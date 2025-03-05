Foligno (back) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus Ottawa.

Foligno also missed Chicago's previous two games. He has 12 goals, 26 points, 44 PIM and 146 hits in 58 appearances in 2024-25. Lukas Reichel was a healthy scratch for two straight games from Feb. 25-27, but he drew back into the lineup when Foligno went on the shelf, and Reichel is now set to dress in his third straight tilt.