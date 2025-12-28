Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Removed from IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Foligno (hand) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.
Following a 19-game absence, Foligno appears to be available to return to the lineup against Pittsburgh on Sunday. He has contributed six assists, 16 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 41 hits through 15 appearances this season.
