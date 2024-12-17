Foligno (illness) is expected to play against Washington on Tuesday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Foligno participated in Tuesday's morning skate after missing Sunday's 5-3 win over the Islanders. He should return to a top-six role versus the Capitals. Foligno has produced seven goals, 13 points, 86 hits and 42 shots on net across 30 outings this season. If Taylor Hall (undisclosed) is in Tuesday's lineup, Joey Anderson will probably be a healthy scratch.