Foligno registered a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Foligno recorded a power-play point for the second game in a row when he set up Tyler Johnson's tally in the third period. This was also the first time Foligno's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games this season. He's up to 15 points (four on the power play), 62 shots on net, 62 hits, 16 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 31 appearances. He saw a season-high 23:03 of ice time Tuesday, though Foligno has more often filled a middle-six role.