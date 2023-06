Foligno signed a one-year, $4 million contract with Chicago on Tuesday.

Foligno and Taylor Hall were acquired from Boston on Monday in exchange for defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula. The 35-year-old Foligno posted 10 goals, 26 points and 147 hits in 60 games during the 2022-23 campaign. He will probably occupy a bottom-six forward spot with Chicago.