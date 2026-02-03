Foligno (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Columbus, CHGO Sports reports.

Foligno has missed back-to-back games after getting hurt Thursday in Pittsburgh, but he'll more than likely avoid missing Chicago's final matchup prior to the Olympic break. The veteran forward has provided two goals, 10 points, 76 hits and a plus-2 rating while averaging 12:55 of ice time through 32 appearances in 2025-26.