Foligno is taking a short-term leave of absence due to a personal family matter, the Blackhawks announced Wednesday.

The team didn't provide any potential return date for Foligno, so fantasy managers will have to be patient. With Foligno away from the team, Lukas Reichel and Sam Lafferty should both be in contention to see increased opportunities to secure a bottom-six role.

