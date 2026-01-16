Foligno scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Foligno snapped an eight-game goal drought with the tally. The 38-year-old is up to two goals, nine points, 24 shots on net, 62 hits, 20 blocked shots, 18 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 25 appearances. Foligno continues to fill a bottom-six role, so his chances to contribute on offense are likely to remain limited.