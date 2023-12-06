Foligno scored two goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

It was quite an effort from Foligno after he'd gone seven games without a point and 13 without a goal. The veteran winger opened the scoring in the first period before adding another tally and an assist in the second. Foligno now has four goals and 11 points through 24 games in his first season with Chicago. While he'll primarily skate in a bottom-six role, Foligno could provide an occasional scoring burst (as demonstrated Tuesday) while logging time on the Blackhawks' second power-play unit.