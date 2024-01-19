Foligno (finger) will practice Saturday and join the team on its upcoming road trip, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Friday's game against the Islanders will be Foligno's seventh straight absence but he could return as early as Monday in Vancouver. The veteran winger was put on injured reserve earlier this month but landed a two-year extension shortly after. He has 17 points in 39 games this season.
