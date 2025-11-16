Foligno (hand) is set to miss four weeks after getting injured versus the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Foligno was injured blocking a shot and it will be a costly one. The 38-year-old's absence could be offset by the potential returns of Jason Dickinson (shoulder) or Tyler Bertuzzi (undisclosed) if they're healthy prior to Tuesday's game versus the Flames. Don't be shocked to see Foligno end up on injured reserve soon.