Foligno (back) won't be in the lineup Saturday versus Anaheim, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Foligno has 12 goals and 26 points in 58 appearances in 2024-25. He was injured during Thursday's 7-5 loss to Vegas. Lukas Reichel is projected to draw back into the lineup as a result of Foligno's absence.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Managing back injury•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Departs Thursday's game•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Two helpers in Saturday's loss•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Adds helper Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Two-point effort against Oilers•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Foligno: Nets two goals in win•