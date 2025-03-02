Now Playing

Foligno (back) won't be in the lineup Saturday versus Anaheim, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Foligno has 12 goals and 26 points in 58 appearances in 2024-25. He was injured during Thursday's 7-5 loss to Vegas. Lukas Reichel is projected to draw back into the lineup as a result of Foligno's absence.

