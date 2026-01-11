Lardis scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Lardis has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. He's been able to make some noise from the third line and second power-play unit -- three of his five points this season have come with the man advantage. The 20-year-old winger is up to four goals, one helper, 24 shots, 24 hits and a minus-6 rating across 14 outings with the Blackhawks.