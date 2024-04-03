Lardis signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Chicago on Wednesday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago. The deal will begin with the 2024-25 campaign.

Lardis has 29 goals and 50 points in 37 contests with OHL Brantford this season. He was selected by Chicago with the No. 67 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Lardis has enough offensive upside to give him the potential to someday have significant relevance in fantasy circles. However, he's probably not going to feature in the NHL anytime soon.