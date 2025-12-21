Lardis scored a goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Senators.

Lardis potted his first NHL tally at 7:17 of the third period to bring the Blackhawks back within a goal. He's seen limited minutes in a bottom-six role, including just 8:17 in Saturday's contest despite Frank Nazar (upper body) leaving the game early. Lardis is at least getting power-play time, but the 20-year-old winger will have a tough time making a big impact without a larger overall role.