Lardis scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Rockford's 3-2 overtime win over Chicago on Saturday.

Lardis is in his first full professional season after torching the OHL for 71 goals and 117 points in 65 regular-season contests with Brantford last year. The 20-year-old winger has already displayed a scoring touch in the minors with four points in as many games to begin 2025-26. He won't be a goal-per-game player as a pro, but expect strong scoring numbers even as an AHL rookie. If all works out, he could be an NHL candidate within a couple of years.