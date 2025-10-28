Lardis scored twice and added an assist in AHL Rockford's 6-1 win over Chicago on Tuesday.

Lardis earned his first multi-goal game at the AHL level in this matinee contest. The 20-year-old winger has found the scoresheet in six of eight games so far, racking up four goals, eight assists, 21 shots on net and a plus-11 rating for the IceHogs. The Blackhawks will give him plenty of time with Rockford, but he's shaping up to be a positive contributor in the NHL in a year or two.