Lardis was sent down to AHL Rockford on Monday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Lardis became expendable on the roster after Teuvo Teravainen (upper body) was cleared to return versus the Wild on Tuesday. In 21 NHL games, the 20-year-old Lardis has managed five goals on 32 shots and two assists, including a trio of power-play points. He's been significantly more productive with the IceHogs, racking up 26 points in 25 minor-league outings.