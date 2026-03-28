Lardis scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

Lardis has three goals and two assists over his last four outings. The 20-year-old winger is getting a sustained look on the second line, though he was at just 10:57 of ice time in this contest, his lowest mark in five games. He's up to eight goals, five assists, 40 shots on net, 44 hits and a minus-10 rating over 32 appearances this season. Lardis has some scoring upside if he can stay in the upper half of the lineup, but there's a fair amount of risk involved for fantasy managers that might want to deploy him to boost their teams.