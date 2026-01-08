Lardis scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Blues.

Lardis has gone three games between each of his three goals this season. He tied this contest at 1-1 with his second career power-play tally at 9:26 of the first period. The 20-year-old rookie has three goals, 20 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-4 rating over 12 appearances. He remains in a bottom-six role, but he's showing some flashes of potential even with limited ice time.