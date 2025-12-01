Lardis scored twice and added an assist in AHL Rockford's 3-2 win over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Lardis has six goals and three helpers over his last six games, scoring twice in three of those contests. The 20-year-old is now above a point-per-game pace this season, accumulating 11 goals and 11 helpers over 20 appearances. It's unclear when he might be in contention for his first NHL call-up, but his scoring talent has been on full display as an AHL rookie.