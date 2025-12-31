Lardis scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Lardis was able to beat the buzzer in the second period, tying the game at 2-2. The 20-year-old winger is up to two goals through his first eight NHL appearances, and his tally Tuesday was his first career power-play point. He's added 14 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating. He's still in a bottom-six role, but Lardis' scoring potential is already showing despite his limited usage.