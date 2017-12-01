Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Adds two helpers in loss
Schmaltz recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas.
This was the fourth multi-point showing through the past eight games for Schmaltz, and the 21-year-old center forward has a goal and 10 assists during that span. He's currently locked in with Patrick Kane in all situations, which has always been a juicy fantasy setup. However, Schmaltz has just four goals and 32 shots all season, so it's likely wise to expect him to continue relying on assists to drive his value.
