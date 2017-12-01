Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Adds two helpers in loss

Schmaltz recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas.

This was the fourth multi-point showing through the past eight games for Schmaltz, and the 21-year-old center forward has a goal and 10 assists during that span. He's currently locked in with Patrick Kane in all situations, which has always been a juicy fantasy setup. However, Schmaltz has just four goals and 32 shots all season, so it's likely wise to expect him to continue relying on assists to drive his value.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories