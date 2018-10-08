Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Bags two assists in losing effort

Schmaltz registered a pair of assists in Sunday's 7-6 overtime loss to Toronto.

The 22-year-old logged the second-most minutes (21:57) in Sunday's contest amongst Chicago forwards and didn't disappoint in the time he was given. Schmaltz is coming off an impressive 52-point campaign in 2017-18 and hopes to build upon the success he's already had in his first two NHL seasons.

