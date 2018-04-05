Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Collects shorthanded apple

Schmaltz added a shorthanded assist in Wednesday's 4-3 road win over the Blues.

The Blackhawks were playing spoiler in this one, and boy did they ever inflict damage on the Blues, as the loss prevented St. Louis from moving into wild-card position. The primary helper from Schmaltz was his 30th of the season and now the sneaky second-year winger is up to 51 points with two games remaining.