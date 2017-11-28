Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Collects three points in win

Schmaltz recorded a goal and two assists (one on the power play) during Monday's 7-3 win over Anaheim.

This was the third multi-point showing through the past six games for the sophomore, and Schmaltz is now up to four goals and 14 points over 19 contests for the campaign. It's solid production, and the 21-year-old forward has also shown an uptick in shot volume of late with an average of 2.0 per outing through his past seven games. With a top-six role and power-play time, Schmaltz projects to continue providing semi-regular offense.