Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Collects three points in win
Schmaltz recorded a goal and two assists (one on the power play) during Monday's 7-3 win over Anaheim.
This was the third multi-point showing through the past six games for the sophomore, and Schmaltz is now up to four goals and 14 points over 19 contests for the campaign. It's solid production, and the 21-year-old forward has also shown an uptick in shot volume of late with an average of 2.0 per outing through his past seven games. With a top-six role and power-play time, Schmaltz projects to continue providing semi-regular offense.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Tallies three helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Dishes out two helpers against New Jersey•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Positive outlook for Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Out again Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...