Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Collects two points against Jets

Schmaltz potted his sixth goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's win over the Jets.

Schmaltz's terrific playmaking ability was on full display in the victory, as the 21-year-old made a beautiful no-look pass to linemate Patrick Kane in the second period. The youngster has gone through some short scoring droughts recently, but his six goals and 19 points in 28 games make him a reliable fantasy player. Schmaltz is sporting a tidy plus-9 rating and plays on the power play, making him a safe fantasy choice whenever the Blackhawks are in action.