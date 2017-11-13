Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Dishes out two helpers against New Jersey

Schmaltz contributed a pair of assists in Sunday's loss to New Jersey.

Schmaltz looked dangerous all night and finished with a season-high 22:19 of ice time. The 21-year-old had gone five straight games without a point before notching a goal and an assist against the Devils. Schmaltz also picked up his first power-play point of the season Sunday, as he hadn't been seeing much man-advantage time prior to the loss. He's only got three goals and seven points in 14 games, but Schmaltz has tremendous fantasy potential and serves as a valuable play in many leagues right now,