Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Expected to play Wednesday

Schmaltz (upper body) is slated to return to Chicago's lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blues.

Schmaltz got off to a hot start this campaign, racking up two goals and one assist in the Blackhawks' season opener against Pittsburgh before going down with an injury after logging just 0:34 of ice time in Chicago's second game. The 21-year-old pivot will return to his role centering Ryan Hartman and Patrick Kane on the Blackhawks' second line Wednesday and can be started with confidence in all fantasy formats.

