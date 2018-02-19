Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Finds twine against Washington

Schmaltz had a goal during a 7-1 victory over Washington on Saturday.

The tally ended Schmaltz pointless streak at five, but he's still played excellently since the New Year, putting up 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 21 games. The Madison native has also been seeing increased time on the first-power play unit as of late, averaging 3:27 of time on the man advantage during the span, but only recording power-play points in two games. Further, although the 16 goals Schmaltz has recorded this season is a career high, he's breezed through 2017-18 with a shooting percentage of 18 -- a mark well above the typical nine percent average, and could be in line for correction.