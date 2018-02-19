Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Finds twine against Washington
Schmaltz had a goal during a 7-1 victory over Washington on Saturday.
The tally ended Schmaltz pointless streak at five, but he's still played excellently since the New Year, putting up 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 21 games. The Madison native has also been seeing increased time on the first-power play unit as of late, averaging 3:27 of time on the man advantage during the span, but only recording power-play points in two games. Further, although the 16 goals Schmaltz has recorded this season is a career high, he's breezed through 2017-18 with a shooting percentage of 18 -- a mark well above the typical nine percent average, and could be in line for correction.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Puts up a pair of points•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Goal streak at four after three-point effort•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Strikes for goal in win•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Collects two points against Jets•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Adds two helpers in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Collects three points in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...