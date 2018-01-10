Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Goal streak at four after three-point effort
Schmaltz produced two goals and an assist -- all on the power play -- in Tuesday's 8-2 win over Ottawa.
Schmaltz remarkably finished with a minus-2 rating, but his power-play production overshadowed any even-strength shortcomings. He's one of the league's hottest players at the moment with five goals and two assists during an active four-game goal streak.
