Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Goal streak at four after three-point effort

Schmaltz produced two goals and an assist -- all on the power play -- in Tuesday's 8-2 win over Ottawa.

Schmaltz remarkably finished with a minus-2 rating, but his power-play production overshadowed any even-strength shortcomings. He's one of the league's hottest players at the moment with five goals and two assists during an active four-game goal streak.

