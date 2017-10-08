Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Leaves game Saturday, won't return
Schmaltz (undisclosed) left Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets and won't return.
Schmaltz had a stellar opener, posting two goals and an assist against the Penguins on Thursday. Because the nature of his injury isn't available, it's unclear when he'll be able to return. His next opportunity will be Monday in Toronto.
