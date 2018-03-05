Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Notches 20th goal
Schmaltz scored two third-period goals during a 6-3 loss to the Ducks on Sunday.
The young center kept the game interesting in the third, but ultimately, the Blackhawks couldn't bail out their poor goaltending. Despite the poor season for Chicago, though, Schmaltz is experiencing a breakout season. With his pair of scores Sunday, he's hit the 20-goal mark and has 45 points in 62 games. In 61 contests last season, he had just six goals and 28 points.
