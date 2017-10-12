Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Out again Thursday
Schmaltz (upper body) will miss a third straight game Thursday against the Wild, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Schmaltz was able to participate in morning skate Thursday for the first time since he sustained an upper-body injury Saturday against Columbus, so his recovery is trending in the right direction ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Predators. Tommy Wingels will continue to center the Blackhawks' fourth line until Schmaltz receives a clean bill of health.
