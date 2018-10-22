Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Pots first goal
Schmaltz scored his first goals of the season in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Sunday.
The Blackhawks played two games this weekend, and Schmaltz notched a point in each, giving him six through eight games. Last year, the Wisconsin native emerged with a 21-goal campaign, and he's now a top-six forward for Chicago getting plenty of power-play time.
