Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Pots first goal

Schmaltz scored his first goals of the season in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Sunday.

The Blackhawks played two games this weekend, and Schmaltz notched a point in each, giving him six through eight games. Last year, the Wisconsin native emerged with a 21-goal campaign, and he's now a top-six forward for Chicago getting plenty of power-play time.

