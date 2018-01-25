Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Puts up a pair of points

Schmaltz scored on the power play and assisted on Brent Seabrook's goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

Schmaltz had a big performance for his owners by getting both of his points on the power play, a welcome sight after just one point in his past four games. He's done a fine job taking advantage of his chances, and he should continue to reward his owners.

