Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Ruled out Saturday
Schmaltz (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Predators, Eric Lear of Blackhawks TV reports.
Schmaltz will miss a fourth consecutive game Saturday, but he's "close to playing" according to coach Joel Quenneville, so fantasy owners can count on him returning to action Wednesday against the Blues. Once Schmaltz is officially cleared to play, he'll return to his role centering Patrick Kane and Ryan Hartman on the Blackhawks' second line.
