Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Scores two points

Schmaltz potted one goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 preseason victory over Columbus.

With Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Brandon Saad all sitting out of the early preseason action, Schmaltz led Chicago's offense in time on ice with 18:03, and had the most time on the man advantage with 4:21. Even though Chicago chose to bench their offensive juggernauts, Columbus still rolled their starting defensemen, making Schmaltz's two points all the more impressive. If he continues to excel the remainder of the preseason, he could play himself into the second line center role and a pairing with Kane -- certainly not a bad position for the 21-year-old.