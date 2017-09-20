Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Scores two points
Schmaltz potted one goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 preseason victory over Columbus.
With Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Brandon Saad all sitting out of the early preseason action, Schmaltz led Chicago's offense in time on ice with 18:03, and had the most time on the man advantage with 4:21. Even though Chicago chose to bench their offensive juggernauts, Columbus still rolled their starting defensemen, making Schmaltz's two points all the more impressive. If he continues to excel the remainder of the preseason, he could play himself into the second line center role and a pairing with Kane -- certainly not a bad position for the 21-year-old.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Back in action Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Sitting out against Italy at Worlds•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Uncertain for Wednesday's game at Worlds•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Added to US squad•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Collects two more helpers against Lightning•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Will play Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...