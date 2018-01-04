Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Strikes for goal in win

Schmaltz scored a second-period goal and added a helper in a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Schmaltz is closing in on a career high in points for this season and now has six points in his past four games. He's handled his role well this season and has proven to be a solid option in most formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories