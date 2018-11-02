Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Surprise scratch
Schmaltz is expected to be a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Oilers, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Schmaltz has struggled recently, going scoreless in his last three games while posting a minus-4 rating over that span, so coach Joel Quenneville is clearly hoping Thursday's scratch will light a fire under the young forward. Schmaltz's absence will almost certainly be limited to one game, so he should be back in action Saturday against the Flames.
